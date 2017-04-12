Mark Ballard: Budget mess aside, could Louisiana soon be 1st Southern state to abolish death pena...
House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee Chairman Sherman Mack, second from left, R-Albany, speaks during a June meeting of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force. Other members, from left, are House Speaker Pro Tempore Walt Leger III, D-New Orleans, Rep. Terry C. Landry, Sr., D-New Iberia, a former Supt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|221,017
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|16 hr
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Sat
|Denise
|7
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|njp2020
|589
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC