Man wanted in Key Bank robbery arrested in Louisiana

A Niagara Falls man wanted in connection with a robbery Dec. 27 of the Key Bank branch in Batavia has been arrested in Assumption Parish, Louisiana. Joel Zsebehazy, 33, was working as a handyman there, according to Houma Today , which also reported authorities there said Zsebehazy made off with $10,275 in the robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.