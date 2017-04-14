Man wanted in Key Bank robbery arrested in Louisiana
A Niagara Falls man wanted in connection with a robbery Dec. 27 of the Key Bank branch in Batavia has been arrested in Assumption Parish, Louisiana. Joel Zsebehazy, 33, was working as a handyman there, according to Houma Today , which also reported authorities there said Zsebehazy made off with $10,275 in the robbery.
