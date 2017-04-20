Man jailed on charges he financially ...

Man jailed on charges he financially exploited federal judge

7 hrs ago

A Louisiana man has been jailed on charges he financially exploited a federal judge while working as her personal assistant. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 28-year-old Justin Gray turned himself in Wednesday after investigators obtained a warrant to arrest him on charges of forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card.

