Man jailed on charges he financially exploited federal judge
A Louisiana man has been jailed on charges he financially exploited a federal judge while working as her personal assistant. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement that 28-year-old Justin Gray turned himself in Wednesday after investigators obtained a warrant to arrest him on charges of forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card.
