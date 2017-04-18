Love legislation? Bill to chop Louisiana's divorce 'cooling-off' period stirs debate

LSU Law Professor Andrea B. Carroll and state Rep. Patrick O. Jefferson, D-Homer, discuss legislation, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, that would shorten the waiting time for no-fault divorces. Louisiana has sought for decades to stem the tide of the so-called divorce epidemic, from enacting the nation's first "covenant marriage" laws to requiring couples to undergo a lengthy "cooling-off" period before officially calling it quits.

