Louisiana's TOPS is helping those ahead stay ahead
New Orleans oilman Patrick F. Taylor, center, poses for a photo in 1989 with some of his 'Taylor's kids' at Marion Abramson High School in eastern New Orleans. Taylor promised to foot the tuition bill for local students who made the grade, a program that evolved into Louisiana's popular TOPS scholarship program.
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Subduction Zone
|221,068
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 13
|FM_ Stephens
|593
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
