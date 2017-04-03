Louisiana's most famous wildflower puts on a spring show. Where to see irises in bloom
The giant blue Louisiana irises are in full bloom down in Jean Lafitte National Park's Barataria Preserve, just in time for events celebrating Louisiana's most famous wildflower. While the number of irises blooming in the park is down from pre-Katrina days, park ranger Kristy Wallisch said the plants seem to be making a comeback.
