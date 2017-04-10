Louisiana Survey finds most residents...

Louisiana Survey finds most residents approve of Medicaid expansion

10 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

Most Louisiana residents approve of Medicaid expansion, according to an LSU survey. Director of the LSU Public Policy Research Lab, Dr. Michael Henderson says 72 percent of respondents for the 2017 Louisiana Survey approve of the expansion.

