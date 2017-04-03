Louisiana Storm Laced With Tornadoes ...

Louisiana Storm Laced With Tornadoes Kills 2, Heads East

A Louisiana storm laced with tornadoes flipped a mobile home Sunday, killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter as a weather system with hurricane-force winds crawled across the Deep South, damaging homes and businesses. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards put the entire state on "high alert" and warned residents to stay off the roads, reported The Associated Press.

