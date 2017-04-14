Louisiana sheriffs voice concerns abo...

Louisiana sheriffs voice concerns about criminal justice revamp

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Louisiana Sheriffs' Association executive director Michael Ranatza speaks after East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III was sworn in as the new president of the LSA on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Louisiana Sheriffs' Association executive director Michael Ranatza speaks after East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III was sworn in as the new president of the LSA on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Dogen 221,162
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Apr 17 Anonymous 595
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC