Louisiana sheriffs voice concerns about criminal justice revamp

Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Louisiana Sheriffs' Association executive director Michael Ranatza speaks after East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III was sworn in as the new president of the LSA on Wednesday, June 15, 2016. Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Louisiana Sheriffs' Association executive director Michael Ranatza speaks after East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III was sworn in as the new president of the LSA on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.