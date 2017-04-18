Louisiana sex trafficking cases incre...

Louisiana sex trafficking cases increased 25 percent last year

Louisiana's reported sex trafficking cases rose 25 percent last year, about half of them juveniles who were being exploited for sexual purposes, according to a Department of Children and Family Services report delivered to the Legislature last week. Nearly one-quarter of the human trafficking reports came from Orleans Parish, the report said, and 28 percent were reported in Caddo Parish.

