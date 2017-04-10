Louisiana restaurants are being encouraged to earn healthy...
Jim Urdiales, owner of Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, says he spent the last few years freshening up his menu to "build a footprint in clean-eating." Mestizo has earned the WellSpot designation from the Louisiana Restaurant Association and Louisiana Department of Health for its commitment to offering healthy menu options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|16 hr
|Melinda Garrett
|590
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Subduction Zone
|221,064
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Tue
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC