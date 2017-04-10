Louisiana residents support workplace protections for transgender people
The majority of Louisiana residents think transgender people should have workplace protections, though most don't think they should be allowed to use public bathrooms that correspond with their gender identities, according to a LSU poll conducted earlier this year. More than two-thirds of respondents -- 70 percent -- think transgender people should have protections from discrimination in the workplace, according to the LSU poll.
