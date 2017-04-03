Louisiana lawmakers propose getting r...

Louisiana lawmakers propose getting rid of death penalty

13 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Under legislation proposed by Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge , any crime committed on or after August 1, 2017 could no longer lead to a death sentence. The more than 70 people currently on Louisiana's death row would remain there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

