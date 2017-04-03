Louisiana law should protect dating partners, same-sex abuse victims: Editorial
Troy Brown stepped down from the Louisiana Senate under pressure in February after first punching his girlfriend and then later biting his wife during an argument. His resignation was the right outcome, but his case exposed a weakness in the state's domestic abuse laws.
