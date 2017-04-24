Louisiana coastal master plan is subj...

Louisiana coastal master plan is subject of TV, radio show

12 hrs ago

Louisiana Public Square will focus on the proposed 2017 update of the $50 billion, 50-year coastal master plan during its 7 p.m. Wednesday show, to be seen in the New Orleans area on WLAE-TV and on public radio station WWNO. The 2017 update of Louisiana's $50 billion, 50-year master plan for coastal restoration and hurricane flood protection will be the subject of Louisiana Public Broadcasting's Louisiana Public Square show on Wednesday .

