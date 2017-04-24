Louisiana Cat expanding Port of Iberia facility, adding 60 jobs
The company, known as Louisiana Cat, rebuilds and services engines and related equipment for marine, oil and gas, industrial and utility companies at the Port of Iberia. The new jobs will carry an average annual salary of $60,000.
