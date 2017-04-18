Loss of Louisiana coastal land is an ...

Loss of Louisiana coastal land is an ongoing emergency: Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Gov. John Bel Edwards is trying to make Louisiana's vanishing coast a national priority. He officially declared the erosion of the state's coastline an emergency Thursday and plans to send Proclamation Number 43 JBE 2017 to President Donald Trump and Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 7 hr FM_ Stephens 597
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 23 hr Agents of Corruption 221,195
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,514,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC