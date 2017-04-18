Loss of Louisiana coastal land is an ongoing emergency: Editorial
Gov. John Bel Edwards is trying to make Louisiana's vanishing coast a national priority. He officially declared the erosion of the state's coastline an emergency Thursday and plans to send Proclamation Number 43 JBE 2017 to President Donald Trump and Congress.
