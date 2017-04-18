Look for Louisiana's Hunter Plake on ...

Look for Louisiana's Hunter Plake on 'The Voice' tonight

Louisiana singer Hunter Plake returns to NBC's "The Voice" at 7 tonight, where live playoffs which are trimming the contestants from 24 to a dozen continue. Those 12 will go on to sing in the live shows, competing to be named the winner of "The Voice" for Season 12. Plake, a Frost native and Lafayette resident, advanced to the playoffs April 3 after his knockout-round performance of Foreigner's 1984 power ballad "I Want to Know What Love Is."

