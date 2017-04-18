Look for Louisiana's Hunter Plake on 'The Voice' tonight
Louisiana singer Hunter Plake returns to NBC's "The Voice" at 7 tonight, where live playoffs which are trimming the contestants from 24 to a dozen continue. Those 12 will go on to sing in the live shows, competing to be named the winner of "The Voice" for Season 12. Plake, a Frost native and Lafayette resident, advanced to the playoffs April 3 after his knockout-round performance of Foreigner's 1984 power ballad "I Want to Know What Love Is."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|bohart
|221,140
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Anonymous
|595
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC