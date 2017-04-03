Legal aid for Louisiana poor on chopping block in Trump's budget
Copies of President Donald Trump's first budget are displayed at the Government Printing Office in Washington, Thursday, March, 16, 2017. Among its cuts: programs that support low-income students to go to college.( For one of the most impoverished states in the country, President Donald Trump's budget proposal could put even greater distance between a lawyer and Louisiana's poor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|MIDutch
|220,815
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|22 hr
|On The Hoof
|3
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 1
|Anonymous
|586
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC