LDWF to open shrimp season in remaining Louisiana offshore waters May 1
A portion of state outside waters seaward of St. Mary, Iberia and Vermilion parishes at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 1 will reopen, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The area extends seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line out to the three mile line, from the eastern shore of the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the channel red buoy line to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal at -92 degrees 18 minutes 33 seconds west longitude.
