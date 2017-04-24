Lawmakers to introduce bills to aboli...

Lawmakers to introduce bills to abolish death penalty in the state

A proposal to abolish the death penalty in Louisiana could help prevent a crisis the state's public defenders say they are hurtling toward, unless drastic changes are made in how the state handles defense for the indigent. But because the bill does not apply to those already convicted or indicted of capital offenses, the savings in money earmarked for such cases will come slowly.

