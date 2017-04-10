Latest Louisiana news

Latest Louisiana news

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

Gov. John Bel Edwards will make his case for rewriting Louisiana's tax laws to legislators slogging back for another session where debate focuses on budget cuts and spending levels. Louisiana's two-month regular session opens at noon Monday, with little consensus emerging about how to remedy the budget instability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 5 min Aura Mytha 221,022
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Sun Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Sat Denise 7
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Apr 6 njp2020 589
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
Paga Holidays Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC