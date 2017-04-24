Jonesboro-Hodge High School senior wi...

Jonesboro-Hodge High School senior wins 2017 Congressional High School Art Competition

Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, announced today that Jonesboro-Hodge High School senior Meredith Anderson has won the 2017 Congressional High School Art Competition for Louisiana's 5th District. High school students from throughout the nation compete annually for the opportunity to have a piece of artwork displayed in the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Anderson's art will hang among other winners from congressional districts across the country in the Capitol for a year, beginning this summer.

