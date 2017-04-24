Jonesboro-Hodge High School senior wins 2017 Congressional High School Art Competition
Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, announced today that Jonesboro-Hodge High School senior Meredith Anderson has won the 2017 Congressional High School Art Competition for Louisiana's 5th District. High school students from throughout the nation compete annually for the opportunity to have a piece of artwork displayed in the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Anderson's art will hang among other winners from congressional districts across the country in the Capitol for a year, beginning this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|20 hr
|MIDutch
|221,214
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 23
|FM_ Stephens
|597
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC