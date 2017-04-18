John Bel Edwards says criminal justice efforts should focus on non-violent offenders
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he is optimistic Louisiana will make progress towards reducing its incarceration rate during the 2017 legislative session. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he and the Legislature's efforts to reduce Louisiana's incarceration rate should focus on non-violent crime.
