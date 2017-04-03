"It makes me feel horrible," Louisian...

"It makes me feel horrible," Louisiana marshal convicted in 6-year-old's fatal shooting

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

A Louisiana marshal has been found guilty of manslaughter for the shooting of a young boy who was killed in the passenger seat of his father's car after a police pursuit, prosecutors said Saturday. Derrick Stafford was also convicted of attempted murder for the November 2015 shooting that killed 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and wounded his father, Christopher Few, according to Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle.

