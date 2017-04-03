In drive for gas tax hike, first and ...

In drive for gas tax hike, first and key battle is in the Louisiana House

13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The biggest question hanging over the upcoming debate on raising Louisiana's gasoline tax is whether backers can muster enough votes to get a plan through the state House. Motorists in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Acadiana and elsewhere know firsthand, every day, what it is like to live in a state where road, bridges and other forms of transportation are in dire need of repairs.

