Imperiled Louisiana Sea Grant program...

Imperiled Louisiana Sea Grant program finds an ally in Sen. Cassidy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., has endorsed a resolution asking to spare the Louisiana Sea Grant program from President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts. . "It's a federal dollar that you actually see in the state."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 16 hr Melinda Garrett 590
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Tue Subduction Zone 221,064
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Tue Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC