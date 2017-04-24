Illinois man arrested for solicitatio...

Illinois man arrested for solicitation of Louisiana child

14 hrs ago

An Illinois man has been arrested and booked on child sex charges, accused of "sexually explicit communication" with a Louisiana child. Joshua E. Lebron, 22, of Plainfield, Illinois, was arrested on a Louisiana warrant in Illinois.

