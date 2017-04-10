Here's why taxes might be harder to get through the Louisiana Legislature this year

Louisiana House Speaker Taylor Barras, left, has put two new people on the House Ways and Means Committee that could make it harder to pass any more taxes. The Louisiana Legislature wasn't particularly happy in 2016 about approving more than $1.4 billion worth of tax and fee changes, to avoid a budget deficit so large it threatened to shutter public universities in the middle of the academic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.