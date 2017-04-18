Healthy school lunches that kids actually want to eat? These Louisiana schools show it's possible

To get youngsters to eat healthier, schools are trying different approaches, such as the vending machines at Lee Magnet High School where 16-year-old Chris Dao gets his lunch while fellow 10th-grader Ryan Livous, 15, waits to make a selection. The 'parfait' healthy lunch from a vending machine at Lee Magnet High School includes whole grain chips, granola, fresh broccoli, fruit juice, bean dip, strawberry milk and a yogurt and fruit parfait.

