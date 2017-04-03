Having the death penalty doesn't make Louisiana safe

When is the deterrent effect of the death penalty finally going to kick in? That is the question that Louisiana lawmakers who defend the state's death penalty law should be made to answer this session. Three lawmakers -- Sen. Dan Claitor, R- Baton Rouge; Rep. Terry Landry, D-New Iberia, and Rep. Steven Pylant, R-Winnsboro -- have filed bills that would abolish the death penalty in Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.