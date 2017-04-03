Having the death penalty doesn't make Louisiana safe
When is the deterrent effect of the death penalty finally going to kick in? That is the question that Louisiana lawmakers who defend the state's death penalty law should be made to answer this session. Three lawmakers -- Sen. Dan Claitor, R- Baton Rouge; Rep. Terry Landry, D-New Iberia, and Rep. Steven Pylant, R-Winnsboro -- have filed bills that would abolish the death penalty in Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Subduction Zone
|220,862
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Mon
|On The Hoof
|3
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 1
|Anonymous
|586
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC