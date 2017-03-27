Gov. Edwards discusses severe weather threat
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a news conference at 4 p.m. today to discuss the severe weather threat facing our state. According to the National Weather Service, East Baton Rouge Parish is under an enhanced risk of severe weather until 7 a.m. Monday including damaging winds, tornadoes, and 3 to 6 inches of rainfall and potential flooding.
