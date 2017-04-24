Gov. Edwards Announces $274 Million Expansion in Northeast Louisiana
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards joined President and CEO Michael Doss of Graphic Packaging International Inc. and CEO Scott Sureddin of DHL Supply Chain, North America, to announce the companies will make a combined $274 million capital investment in Northeast Louisiana and develop a 1.27 million-square-foot folding carton plant and logistics center in Monroe. In West Monroe, Graphic Packaging will continue to reinvest in its paper manufacturing location, including upgrades to the mill's paper machines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|44 min
|replaytime
|221,395
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Apr 23
|FM_ Stephens
|597
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC