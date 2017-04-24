Gov. Edwards Announces $274 Million E...

Gov. Edwards Announces $274 Million Expansion in Northeast Louisiana

16 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards joined President and CEO Michael Doss of Graphic Packaging International Inc. and CEO Scott Sureddin of DHL Supply Chain, North America, to announce the companies will make a combined $274 million capital investment in Northeast Louisiana and develop a 1.27 million-square-foot folding carton plant and logistics center in Monroe. In West Monroe, Graphic Packaging will continue to reinvest in its paper manufacturing location, including upgrades to the mill's paper machines.

