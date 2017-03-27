Gov. Edwards: 2 deaths, 2 tornadoes in LA; storm is not over
The storms are extremely dangerous and by no means close to being over, Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents this afternoon. The two deaths are the result of straight-line winds toppling a mobile home in Breaux Bridge in St. Martin Parish, the governor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Aura Mytha
|220,789
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Michaelrmcmullen
|586
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC