Gov. Edwards: 2 deaths, 2 tornadoes i...

Gov. Edwards: 2 deaths, 2 tornadoes in LA; storm is not over

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The storms are extremely dangerous and by no means close to being over, Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents this afternoon. The two deaths are the result of straight-line winds toppling a mobile home in Breaux Bridge in St. Martin Parish, the governor said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 8 hr Aura Mytha 220,789
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Sat Michaelrmcmullen 586
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
Paga Holidays Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,013,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC