GOP lawmakers take aim at Louisiana Medicaid spending growth

16 hrs ago

Republicans on the state House budget-writing committee Wednesday questioned the spending growth in Louisiana's Health Department, taking aim at plans to pump another $2 billion in federal money into Medicaid. Gov. John Bel Edwards proposes spending $14.2 billion on the Health Department in the financial year that begins July 1, nearly half the money allocated in the state operating budget.

