GOP lawmakers take aim at Louisiana Medicaid spending growth
Republicans on the state House budget-writing committee Wednesday questioned the spending growth in Louisiana's Health Department, taking aim at plans to pump another $2 billion in federal money into Medicaid. Gov. John Bel Edwards proposes spending $14.2 billion on the Health Department in the financial year that begins July 1, nearly half the money allocated in the state operating budget.
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|check again
|220,869
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|4 hr
|suewatkins
|587
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Mon
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
