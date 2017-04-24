Giving Governor Edwards 'the business' over Bankston flood recovery business
Recently, a U.S. House of Representative with a Republican majority gave Louisiana's Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards the business over the speed and execution of flood relief. But did he deserve that? The committee's majority probed certain decisions made by the Edwards Administration that seemed to delay getting money into the hands of flood victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|MIDutch
|221,214
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sun
|FM_ Stephens
|597
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC