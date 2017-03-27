'Geriatric parole' ought to be an option in Louisiana: Editorial
It's not easy to feel sympathy for Emanuel Lee when you know why he is in prison at Angola . He choked Juanita Walker, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, to death in 1990 in New Orleans' 7th Ward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|Subduction Zone
|220,787
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Michaelrmcmullen
|586
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC