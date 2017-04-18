Georgia fugitive arrested in Louisiana
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies picked up 30-year-old Alfredo L. Capote on Tuesday at an apartment complex in Oil City. The Times reports deputies went to the apartment complex after connecting Capote to an ongoing counterfeit check operation.
