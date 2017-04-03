Garden News: SunPatiens join the ranks of Louisiana's Super Plants
SunPatiens has made it through the rigorous testing to now be named a Louisiana Super Plant. Let's give them a warm, or better yet, an extremely hot and humid welcome to this prestigious group of plants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|11 min
|Subduction Zone
|220,880
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|22 hr
|njp2020
|589
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Mar 30
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC