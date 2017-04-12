From boom to bust: Louisiana oil industry feels pinch in 1980s
The sign on the door of CEL Marine Service on the Intercoastl Canal in Larose on June 15, 1986, tells the story of the Louisiana oil bust in two simple words: 'Not hiring.' The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us.
