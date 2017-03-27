Federal flood money allocation nearing, as elected officials spar over timeline
Louisiana inched a few steps closer to receiving a desperately needed federal appropriation of $1.6 billion for victims of the devastating August floods. But it's still unclear when the money will become available, and that discrepancy over the timeline has fueled a simmering feud between top Louisiana elected officials.
