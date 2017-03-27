Enhanced severe storm risk and heavy ...

Enhanced severe storm risk and heavy rain threat late Sunday

14 hrs ago

Another weather "event" with a good chance of severe storms are shaping up for Acadiana later this weekend, from late Sunday afternoon into most likely, Sunday night. A strong spring storm system and an area of low pressure will traverse Texas Sunday crossing Louisiana into Monday, bringing a near 100% chance of storms to Acadiana by Sunday night.

