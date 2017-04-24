DuVall Takes Cajun Classic National E...

DuVall Takes Cajun Classic National Enduro Win

Thad DuVall grabbed his first national enduro win of the year at this weekend's Cajun Classic Enduro in Louisiana. Thad DuVall claimed his first national enduro win of the 2017 season at the Cajun Classic National Enduro in Forest Hills, Louisiana this weekend - round three of the 2017 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series presented by Moose Racing.

