DuVall Takes Cajun Classic National Enduro Win
Thad DuVall grabbed his first national enduro win of the year at this weekend's Cajun Classic Enduro in Louisiana. Thad DuVall claimed his first national enduro win of the 2017 season at the Cajun Classic National Enduro in Forest Hills, Louisiana this weekend - round three of the 2017 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series presented by Moose Racing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dirt Rider Magazine.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|17 hr
|alphaulm
|598
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Sun
|The_Dude
|6
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,395
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC