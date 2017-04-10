Descendants of Georgetown University ...

Descendants of Georgetown University slaves sold to Louisiana plantations ponder faith

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

One of the organizers of the Maringouin event was Katherine Jackson of New Orleans, who was named after the ship that brought the 272 slaves from Georgetown farms in Maryland to southeastern Louisiana planatations in 1838. MARINGOUIN - For Lee Baker, a theology teacher at New Orleans' Archbishop Rummel High School, the past is in the past, especially when it comes to grappling with the role the Jesuit order played in the enslavement of his ancestors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 4 min MIDutch 221,106
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 20 hr Big Blue 594
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ... Mar 30 Sister Annette Paige 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,836 • Total comments across all topics: 280,355,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC