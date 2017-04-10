Descendants of Georgetown University slaves sold to Louisiana plantations ponder faith

One of the organizers of the Maringouin event was Katherine Jackson of New Orleans, who was named after the ship that brought the 272 slaves from Georgetown farms in Maryland to southeastern Louisiana planatations in 1838. MARINGOUIN - For Lee Baker, a theology teacher at New Orleans' Archbishop Rummel High School, the past is in the past, especially when it comes to grappling with the role the Jesuit order played in the enslavement of his ancestors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.