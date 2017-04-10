Could legal marijuana mellow out Loui...

Could legal marijuana mellow out Louisiana budget woes?

WWL-AM New Orleans

At a time when Louisiana lawmakers are struggling to find ways to shore up the sagging budget and avoid more deep cuts to health care and higher education, there are groups supporting legal marijuana, promoting how well the states with legal pot are doing with all the money they're making. The Marijuana Policy Project reports Colorado raked in nearly $200 million last year in taxes and fees.

