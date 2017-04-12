Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, f...

Closure of flooded Calcasieu River, from Saltwater Barrier to Parish line

Starting Saturday evening, the Calcasieu River will be closed to boat traffic north of the Saltwater Barrier, up to the Parish line, said Dick Gremillion, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Calcasieu Parish. The Calcasieu Police Jury is closing the river - flooded after recent storms in Southwest Louisiana - after receiving numerous complaints from riverside property owners, who worry that the wakes of passing boats could damage their homes.

