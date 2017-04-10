Clinic's closure leaves 3 abortion pr...

Clinic's closure leaves 3 abortion providers in Louisiana

The closure of an abortion clinic in northwestern Louisiana leaves just three other such clinics in the state. The Bossier City Medical Suite's phone number was no longer in service Tuesday and the website was down.

