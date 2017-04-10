China's Wanhua Chemical to build $1.12 billion plant in Louisiana
A Chinese chemical company has agreed to build a $1.12 billion chemical manufacturing plant in Louisiana after the state's economic development arm promised it $4.3 million infrastructure grant. The agreement between Wanhua Chemical Group and Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration caps more than three years of negotiations and marks the second-largest Chinese investment in Louisiana's chemical manufacturing industry.
