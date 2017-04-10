China firm plans $1.1 billion chemical complex in Louisiana; exact location TBA
Wanhua Chemical plans to develop a $1.12 billion chemical manufacturing complex in Louisiana, although the company does not plan to reveal the facility site until later this year. Wanhua will produce methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, or MDI, at the complex.
