Bright Lights Awards honor contributors to Louisiana Culture
Author and illustrator William Joyce was selected as the Humanist of the Year in the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities 2017 Bright Lights Awards dinner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
