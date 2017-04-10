Bright Lights Awards honor contributo...

Bright Lights Awards honor contributors to Louisiana Culture

Author and illustrator William Joyce was selected as the Humanist of the Year in the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities 2017 Bright Lights Awards dinner.

